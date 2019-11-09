Reshad Jones, T.Y. Hilton out for Dolphins at Colts Week 10

The Miami Dolphins will once again be without safety Reshad Jones, this time in their Week 10 meeting with the Indianapolis Colts. The two-time Pro Bowl safety has been dealing with a chest injury that has forced him to miss the last three games for the Dolphins. He also missed two games early in the season with an ankle injury.

In the three games in which he has played, Jones has recorded 21 tackles and one pass defensed.

Also ruled out of the game for Miami on Friday’s final injury report was cornerback Ken Webster, who has an ankle injury.

On the Colts side of the injury report, four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton was ruled out with a calf issue. Hilton has 32 receptions for 360 yards with five touchdowns in six games played this season. The Colts also ruled out wide reciver Parris Campbell with a hand injury.

The Dolphins could see center Daniel Kilgore return to the starting lineup on Sunday after missing the last three games with a knee issue. Kilgore is listed as questionable, as is center/guard Evan Boehm, who has been starting at center in Kilgore’s place. Boehm has a hip problem. Also questionable are defensive tackle Davon Godchaux with a shoulder issue and defensive end Avery Moss with an ankle injury.

Indianapolis listed quarterback Jacoby Brissett as questionable for this weekend’s contest as he deals with a knee issue. If Brissett is unavailable on Sunday, the Colts would start Brian Hoyer in his place. Also questionable are cornerback Pierre Desir and cornerback Quincy Wilson, with hand and shoulder issues respectively.

The Dolphins and Colts kick off at 1pm ET on Sunday from Indianapolis.