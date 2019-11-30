Eagles at Dolphins injury report: Jordan Howard out for Week 13 matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles have ruled running back Jordan Howard out of Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury. The move downgrades Howard from questionable when the injury report was released on Friday and means the Eagles (5-6) will be without their leading rusher this week.

The Eagles will likely feature Miles Sanders as the top running back for the day, while former Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi will return to South Florida after missing most of this season recovering from an ACL tear in 2018. Ajayi made his season debut last week and likely will have a small role this week.

The Eagles also listed tight end Zach Ertz, the team’s leading receiver, on the injury report, making him questionable for Sunday with a hamstring issue. The team promoted tight end Joshua Perkins from the practice squad, which could be a sign that they do not anticipate Ertz being available. Dallas Goedert would be the primary replacemet for Ertz.

Miami’s side of the injury report lists cornerback Ken Crawley (shoulder), safety Steven Parker (groin), cornerback Ken Webster (ankle), and wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip/chest) as questionable. Miami’s secondary has been decimated by injury this year and they likely need all three of the defensive backs on the injury report to be available on Sunday. Head coach Brian Flores is hopeful Wilson, who was injured last week, will be able to play.