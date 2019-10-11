Redskins at Dolphins: 11 players questionable for Miami

The Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins are making the final preparations for their Week 6 showdown in South Florida. Both teams released their final injury reports on Friday, with 11 players from the Dolphins being listed as questionable while Washington had five players ruled out for Sunday’s contest and one questionable.

Miami’s lengthy injury report includes cornerback Johnson Bademosi, who injured his ankle during practice this week; running back Kalen Ballage, who had a foot issue flare up late this week; guard/tackle Jesse Davis, who is dealing with an elbow injury; wide receiver Jakeem Grant, who is hampered by a hamtring issue; linebacker Trent Harris, with a foot issue; cornerback Xavien Howard, who was limited all week with a knee problem; safety Reshad Jones, slowed all week with an anke injury; cornerback Chris Lammons, who has a toe problem; safety Bobby McCain, who has hamstring and shoulder issues; wide receiver Albert Wilson, who is hoping to return from calf and hip injuries; and cornerback Jomal Wiltz, who has a groin injury. All elebn players are questionable.

The Redskins’ side of the report is shorter, but has already ruled out several players. Tight end Vernon Davis is out of the game with a concussion; safety Deshazor Everrett will not play due to an ankle problem; linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons has a hamstring issue; guard Wes Martin is out with a chest injury; and tight end Jordan Reed has a concussion. The team also included tackle Donald Penn on the report, listing him as questionable, though he has increased his practice participation each day this week.

Miami and Washington kickoff at 1pm ET Sunday.