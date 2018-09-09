Titans at Dolphins Week 1 inactive players list; Brock Osweiler to serve as Miami backup QB

The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins are closing in on game time. According to NFL rules, teams must declare seven players inactive for each game, dressing just 46 players of their 53-man roster. Most of the time, those players are either younger players buried on the depth chart or injured players who will miss the game. With just 90 minutes until the game, the inactive players lists for both teams have been released.

The Dolphins have declared wide receiver DeVante Parker, quarterback Luke Falk, quarterback David Fales, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, running back Kalen Ballage, tackle Zach Sterup, and tight end Gavin Escobar inactive. Parker was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report as he continues to recover from a broken middle finger. Fales and Falk both being inactive makes Brock Osweiler the backup quarterback behind Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans have listed tackle Jack Conklin, linebacker Rashaan Evans, outside linebacker Harold Landry, safety Kendrick Lewis, wide receiver Cameron Watson, guard Aaron Stinnie, and tight end Anthony Firkser as inactive. Conklin, Evans, Landry, and Lewis were all listed as out on Friday’s injury report.

The Dolphins and Titans will kickoff at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium at 1pm Eastern.