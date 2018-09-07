DeVante Parker doubtful for Dolphins; 4 Titans ruled out

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans are just a couple of days away from starting their 2018 regular season, but it could be at least another week for a few players before they are able to get onto the field. In the final injury reports for the week, the Miami Dolphins listed wide receiver DeVante Parker as doubtful for the contest, while the Titans ruled out offensive tackle Jack Conklin, linebacker Rashaan Evans, outside linebacker Harold Landry, and safety Kendrick Lewis.

Parker has been allowing a broken middle finger to heal, an injury that occurred when Parker got his hand stuck in a set of shoulder pads during practice. Earlier this week, the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero reported Parker would not play in the season opener. Parker returned to practice on Friday, working out on a limited basis, his first practice in a month.

Miami also listed running back Frank Gore, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, guard Ted Larsen, quarterback Brock Osweiler, and guard Josh Sitton on the injury report this week, but all of them were full participants in practice and are expected to be available on Sunday.

The Titans have seen Conklin dealing with a knee injury that had him limited in practice all week, while Evans, Landry, and Lewis were all non-participants at Friday’s practice. Evans has a hamstring injury, Landry an ankle issue, and Lewis a foot problem.

Tennessee also included outside linebacker Derrick Morgan on the injury report, but after being limited on Wednesday, he practiced fully the rest of the week and is expected to be available on Sunday.

The Dolphins will host the Titans in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium with kjckoff scheduled for 1pm Eastern on Sunday.