DeVante Parker not expected to play Week 1 against Titans

The Miami Dolphins will be without starting wide receiver DeVante Parker this Sunday as they host the Tennessee Titans. A league source has told the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero that the Dolphins have decided to be cautious with Parker, who is returning from a broken middle finger he sustained in early August. The hope had been that four weeks would allow Parker to be recovered and ready to play in the season opener, but now it appears it will be at least another week before he is ready to play.

Parker had struggled with various injuries throughout his career, mostly to his legs. Those injuries, including linger groin and hamstring issues the last couple of seasons, seem to have kept Parker, Miami’s first-round pick in 2015, from reaching his full potential. In his first three seasons, Parker has caught 139 passes for 1,908 yards with eight touchdowns. He has missed five games during that span.

The Dolphins will allow Parker’s finger to fully heal before they look to put him back on the field in a game situation. The Dolphins’ wide receivers without Parker will feature Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola as the top two options, while Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant will likely be asked to take Parker’s snaps. Miami added Tanner McEvoy this week as well, though he may be limited as he tries to catch up with the team’s terminology and playbook. The team’s tight ends, including rookie Mike Gesicki, and running backs could see additional targets without Parker on the field as well.