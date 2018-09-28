Dolphins at Patriots injury report update: Reshad Jones fully practices

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 4 with a scheduled showdown against the New England Patriots and they could be getting back a key member of their defense. After missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury, Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones practiced fully for the team on Thursday. It appears he will be available for Sunday, unless he has a setback through the rest of this week.

Also on the practice report for the Dolphins on Thursday were full participants wide receiver Danny Amendola after a rest day, long snapper John Denney who has been dealing with a shoulder injury all season, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux with an ankle problem, quarterback Ryan Tannehill with a right shoulder issue, defensive end Cameron Wake with a knee problem, and tackle Sam Young with a shoulder injury. Wake and Young were new additions to the practice report on Thursday after not being on it on Wednesday.

Defensive end Andre Branch (knee), linebacker Chase Allen (foot), tight end A.J. Derby (foot), and running back Frank Gore (rest day) all did not practice on Wednesday. Allen, Branch, and Derby have not practiced this week after all of them were injured during the team’s game last Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Meanwhile on the Patriots’ side of the practice report, tackle Marcus Cannon (calf), safety Patrick Chung (concussion), cornerback Keion Crossen (hamstring), safety Nate Ebner (hip), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), defensive lineman Geneo Grissom (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), tight end Jacob Hollister (chest), linebacker Brandon King (foot), and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (elbow) were all limited in Thursday’s practice the same status they had on Wednesday, other than King who was new to the practice report. Cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to being a non-participant on Thursday.

The Dolphins and Patriots kick off on Sunday.