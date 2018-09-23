Reshad Jones out versus Raiders, DeVante Parker expected to start; inactive lists released

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones is officially inactive for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, missing the game due to a shoulder injury. He had been considered a game time decision as he recovers from the injury, which he sustained near the end of the first half of last week’s win over the New York Jets. Jones did not miss a snap during the game, but throughout the week his shoulder continued to bother him.

Also inactive for the Dolphins are quarterback Luke Falk, quarterback David Fales, wide receiver Tanner McEvoy, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, running back Kalen Ballage, and tackle Zach Sterup.

The Raiders inactive list includes wide receiver Seth Roberts, cornerback Nick Nelson, running back DeAndre Washington, tackle Justin Murray, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive tackle T.J. Hall, and defensive lineman Tank Carradin.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker, who has been battling a broken finger he sustained in training camp, is expected to make his season debut, starting opposite Kenny Stills.

The Dolphins are expected to start rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick in Jones’ spot at safety. The first-round draft-pick had been playing as Miami’s nickel cornerback, so the team could be looking to slide someone else into that role, or keep Fitzpatrick also playing there, with Maurice Smith - who was promoted off the practice squad this week - or Walt Aikens coming in at safety in nickel packages. Miami could use Bobby McCain, who has been playing outside at cornerback this year, inside and replace him outside with Torry McTyer. Tankersley could also have been an option, but they team listed him as inactive for the game.