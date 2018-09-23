Raiders at Dolphins injury report: Reshad Jones questionable for Miami

The Miami Dolphins will make a game-time decision on the availability of Reshad Jones after listing the two-time Pro Bowl safety as questionable on Friday’s final injury report. Jones is dealing with a shoulder injury that occurred during the team’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets. The injury was sustained at the end of the first-half of the game, but Jones did not miss a snap in the contest.

No one else was listed on the Friday injury report for Miami. Jones did not practice on Wednesday, then was listed as “limited” on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Adam Gase said on Friday, “The fact that [Jones] is doing a little more each day gives us a chance.”

During the week, the Dolphins also had wide receiver Danny Amendola (non-injury related), long snapper John Denney (shoulder), running back Kenyan Drake (abdomen), running back Frank Gore (non-injury related), defensive end William Hayes (finger), cornerback Bobby McCain (knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (finger), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee), and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee/ankle) on the various practice reports. Only Jones and Hayes were not full participants in Friday’s practice.

Parker, who broke his finger during training camp when it was entangled in the shoulder pads of cornerback Xavien Howard, has been sidelined since August 12. He started practicing full time last week, but was held out of the game rather than risk reinsuring the finger. He is expected to play this week, which would put him on the high-end of the original 4-6 week recovery for the finger.

For the Raiders, defensive tackle P.J. Hall has been ruled out of the game with an ankle injury and cornerback Nick Nelson, who appeared to injury his hamstring during the week, is questionable for Sunday. Oakland also listed cornerback Leon Hall (illness), wide receiver Dwayne Harris (foot), center Rodney Hudson (ankle), guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral), running back Marshawn Lynch (shoulder), and tackle Brandon Parker (ankle) on the practice reports during the week. Hall and Parker were full participants in Friday’s practice, while Hudson, Jackson, and Lynch were limited.

The Dolphins (2-0) and Raiders (0-2) will kickoff Sunday at 1pm Eastern from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.