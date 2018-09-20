Raiders at Dolphins injury report Wednesday: Reshad Jones day-to-day with shoulder injury

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones headlined the team’s injury report on Wednesday, missing practice with a shoulder injury he sustained in the first half of the team’s game against the New York Jets last weekend. Jones finished the game, but could be sidelined this week if his shoulder, described as “day-to-day” by head coach Adam Gase, is not fully ready for the team’s game this Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Jones has had shoulder issues in the past, including a torn rotator cuff and labrum that, despite having played through it for a couple of season, cost him nearly the entire 2016 season. It does not appear that the team sees this injury as serious, but the possibility that Jones could miss Sunday’s game is still concerning.

Joining Jones on the injury report were long snapper John Denney and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, both of whom were limited in the Wednesday practice as the respectively deal with a shoulder and a knee issue. Running back Kenyan Drake was also on the report, though he was a full participant, as he deals with an abdominal problem. Also full participants were defensive end William Hayes, with a finger issue, wide receiver DeVante Parker, who is still looking to be active on game day since breaking his finger in the preseason, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, with a knee and ankle issue.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola was listed on the report as not practicing, though it was simply for a veteran’s rest day, a practice that should continue throughout the remainder of the season. Running back Frank Gore is expected to see a rest day on Thursday.

The Raiders’ side of the injury report included defensive tackle P.J. Hall and tackle Brandon Parker, both of whom did not practice due to ankle issues. Cornerback Leon Hall was limited in practice Wednesday due to an illness, while center Rodney Hudson was limited with an ankle problem, guard Gabe Jackson was limited by a pectoral issue, and running back Marshawn Lynch was limited with a shoulder problem. Wide receiver Dwayne Harris was listed on the report with a foot injury, but was a full participant.

Jones, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is currently tied with six other players for the league lead in interceptions, recording two in the team’s Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans, including the league’s longest interception return thus far at 54 yards. He is 22nd in the league with 10 tackles.

The Dolphins and Raiders will kick off at 1pm Eastern on Sunday at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.