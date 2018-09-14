Josh Sitton to IR, DeVante Parker questionable on final Dolphins Week 2 injury report

The Miami Dolphins have officially placed starting left guard Josh Sitton on the injured reserve list as the team released their final injury report for their Week 2 game against the New York Jets. Sitton tore his rotator cuff at some point during the team’s Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans, but did not miss a snap. He will now miss the remainder of the season due to the injury.

Sitton was removed from the team’s injury report, since he is now on the injured reserve list. The other players on the list for Sunday’s game were all listed as questionable, with long snapper John Denney dealing with a shoulder injury that had him limited in practice early in the week but a full participant on Friday, defensive end William Hayes missing practice on Friday with a finger injury after being a full participant all week, and wide receiver DeVante Parker who was limited early in the week but was a full participant on Friday as he returns from a broken finger.

The Dolphins had listed wide receiver Danny Amendola, running back Frank Gore, offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil on the injury report throughout the week, but removed them from the game status portion, indicating they will be available for Sunday’s game. Amendola and Gore were held out of practice for a veteran’s rest day during the week, a practice that is expected to continue throughout the season, while James and Tunsil both were listed as having hamstring issues but were full participants in practice all week.

On the Jets side of the injury report, linebacker Josh Martin was listed out of the game with a concussion. Defensive back Marcus Made was categorized as doubtful for Sunday with a foot injury that did not allow him to practice during the week. Safety Doug Middleton was also on the injury report, listed as questionable with a finger injury that popped up during the week.

The Dolphins have not announced an addition to the roster to fill the vacancy created bu Sitton’s movement to injured reserve. The team could promote guard Isaac Asiata off the practice squad to create depth at the position. Ted Larsen is expected to become the team’s starting left guard.