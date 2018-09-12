Dolphins at Jets Week 2 Injury Report - Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are progressing toward their Week 2 meeting, with kickoff at 1pm Eastern on Sunday. Both teams are coming out of their Week 1 games, with both teams winning those matchups, with a few players starting to show the bumps and bruises that happen throughout the NFL season.

Dolphins starting left guard Josh Sitton did not practice on Wednesday as he deals with a shoulder injury he sustained at some point during the team’s game against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. Wide receiver Danny Amendola also did not practice, but it a veteran’s day off for Amendola, rather than anything injury related.

“Sitton got banged up in the game so we’re kind of still evaluating him and kind of seeing where we’re at,” head coach Adam Gase said of Sitton’s inclusion on the injury report on Wednesday. “We’ll see [if Sitton’s injury is serious]. We’re still going through some tests and stuff. He just had kind of a weird hit. We’re going through that right now.”

Long snapper John Denney, who has started 209 straight games in the NFL but did miss one snap on Sunday due to a shoulder injury, was limited during Wednesday’s practice. Wide receiver DeVante Parker, who returned to practice last week for the first time in a month as he waits for a broken middle finger to heal, was also limited during the practice.

“He looks like he wants to get out there and get going for real,” Gase said of Parker on Wednesday. “It was good to see him running and catching balls. We’ll take the progression towards the next step and we’ll move on from there.”

Gase also commented on Denney, saying, “He’s good. He’ll be ready to go on Sunday and we’ll be good to go.”

Defensive end William Hayes (finger), tackle Ja’Wuan James (hamstring), and tackle Laremy Tunsil (hamstring) were all on the injury report but fully participated in practice.

The Jets saw three players no practice. Defensive back Marcus Maye has a foot injury, while linebacker Neville Hewitt is dealing with a knee issue and linebacker Josh Martin has a concussion.

New York listed offenisve lineman Kelvin Beachum (foot), wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (thumb), wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (abdomen), offensive lineman Spencer Long (knee), defensive lineman Steve McLendon (knee), linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (abdomen), wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (ankle), and offenisve lineman Brian Winters (back) all as full participants on Wednesday.