DeVante Parker breaks finger during Dolphins training camp

The injuries continue to mount for wide receiver DeVante Parker, who has not been able to shake the bug throughout his Miami Dolphins career. Selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Parker has the potential to be a great wide receiver at the NFL level, but leg issues, particularly hamstring and groin problems, seem to set him back every season. He has also played with broken ribs.

Add to that list now a hand problem. Parker broke his middle finger, according to the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad. The team and Parker are hopeful that he will be available for the season opener on September 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

“Right now, we’re going to be going week to week,” head coach Adam Gase said of Parker’s injury following Tuesday’s practice. “Right now, he wouldn’t be able to catch the ball, so we’ll just keep evaluating that. We just need to make sure that we’re keeping him in great shape and when they tell us that he’s good to go, then we’ll have him ready to go.”

Asked how the injury occurred, Gase explained, “It think his hand got stuck in shoulder pads. It was a very odd looking play.”

The Dolphins could look to use Albert Wilson or Jakeem Grant outside as Parker’s primary replacement during the preseason, or into the regular season if needed, lining them up opposite Kenny Stills. Danny Amendola is expected to be the primary slot receiver for the team this year. The Dolphins could also see Isaiah Ford and Leonte Carroo pick up snaps in the preseason games Parker will miss.