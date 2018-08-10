Mike Hull injury update: Miami Dolphins LB injures MCL

Miami Dolphins linebacker Mike Hull has an MCL injury, but is not expected to miss the entire season, according to a report from the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad. The injury occurred in the second quarter of the team’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when a goal line pile up rolled into the side of Hull’s knee. He was assisted off the field before being carted into the locker room.

Entering his fourth season in the league, Hull originally signed as an undrafted free agent with Miami coming out of Penn State in 2015. He appeared in three games as a rookie, then played in all 16 in 2016, primarily on special teams with one start at linebacker. Last season, he appeared in all 16 games with three starts, playing both special teams and linebacker. He record 26 tackles with one fumble recovery on defense, along with nine special teams tackles.

This preseason, Hull is listed on the depth chart as a third-team, outside linebacker, but he could be a key depth option for the team in the regular season if he makes the 53-man roster and can return healthy.