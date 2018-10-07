Dolphins at Bengals inactives list: Miami inactives starting to sound like starters list

Starting defensive end Cameron Wake. Starting tight end A.J. Derby. Starting cornerback Bobby McCain. Starting wide receiver DeVante Parker. Key defensive end rotational player Andre Branch. Yep, all inactive. The Dolphins’ injuries over the past few weeks are starting to add up and the inactive list for their game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals is showing it.

Wake is dealing with a knee issue, Derby with a foot problem, McCain with a knee injury, Parker with a quadriceps problem, and Branch with a knee issue. The Dolphins could use all of them in this game, but they will be on the sideline - or did not even make the trip.

Also inactive for Miami are quarterback David Fales and offensive tackle Zach Sterup.

Miami is expected to start Charles Harris in Wake’s spot, Mike Gesicki in place of Derby, and Torry McTyer in place of McCain.

The Cincinnati Bengals have listed wide receiver John Ross, running back Giovani Bernard, wide receiver Auden Tate, center Billy Price, linebacker Malik Jefferson, defensive lineman Josh Tupou, and offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi.

The biggest news from the inactives list - other than the list of starters/key contributors who will not be playing - is that safety Reshad Jones, who missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, is active today and shoulder return to his starting role. The same can be said for Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who is returning from a four-game PED suspension. Both defenses should see an immediate benefit from having them back.