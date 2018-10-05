Dolphins at Bengals: John Ross, Giovani Bernard out; Cameron Wake doubtful

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for a Week 5 contest, and both teams will be looking to do so without some key members - and potentially a serious one for the Dolphins. Miami has ruled out of the game tight end A.J. Derby, quarterback Luke Falk, and cornerback Bobby McCain while the Bengals have ruled out running back Giovani Bernard, center Billy Price, and wide receiver John Ross.

Miami has ruled defensive end Cameron Wake as doubtful for the game as well.

Not having McCain and, potentially, Wake, could be a huge hit for the Dolphins. McCain, who injured his knee last week against the New England Patriots, is one of the two starting outside cornerbacks. Wake is a Pro Bowl defensive end who also has a knee issue. Neither play practiced during the week.

Miami listed linebacker Chase Allen, linebacker Stephone Anthony, running back Brandon Bolden, defensive end Andre Branch, safety Reshad Jones, safety T.J. McDonald, and wide receiver DeVante Parker as questionable for the game.