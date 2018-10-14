Cameron Wake underwent knee surgery, looking for Week 7 return

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake underwent an arthroscopic surgery on his knee to remove some cartilage. The normal timeline for recover from that surgery is four weeks, though Wake has been a fast healer from previous injuries. The Dolphins and Wake are hopeful that Wake will be available for the team’s Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions.

Wake did not travel with the team to their Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, being downgraded from doubtful to out on the Saturday before the game. He did not practice this past week, leading into today’s game against the Chicago Bears, and, after being listed as doubtful on Friday, was declared inactive for the game.

Miami currently leads 7-0 on Chicago.

The five time Pro Bowl selection has one sack on the season. He has 93 sacks for his career and tallied 10.5 sacks for Miami last year. He was played in 136 career games with 116 starts.