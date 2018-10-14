Brock Osweiler starting for Dolphins vs. Bears with Ryan Tannehill inactive; Harris, Wake, McCain out too

The Miami Dolphins will not have Ryan Tannehill under center Sunday when they face the Chicago Bears, with the team’s starting quarterback listed as inactive for the game. Tannehill has had an injured shoulder for the last few weeks, and it apparently got worse on Friday, with the quarterback now sidelined with a reported AC joint sprain. This will be 20th game Tannehill has missed since December 2016, with the first 19 of those coming as part of his recovery from a torn ACL.

Brock Osweiler will start in place of Tannehill, while David Fales will serve as the backup.

Also inactive for the Dolphins are running back Kalen Ballage, cornerback Bobby McCain, linebacker Martrell Spaight, tight end A.J. Derby, defensive end Charles Harris, and defensive end Cameron Wake.

The Bears listed defensive back Marcus Cooper, Sr,, fullback Michael Burton, linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, offensive lineman Bruan Witzmann, wide receiver Javon Wims, and defensive tackle Nick Williams inactive.

The Dolphins and Bears will kickoff at 1pm ET in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.