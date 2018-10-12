Bears at Dolphins injury report: Ryan Tannehill headlines 11 Miami injuries; Chicago rules out 1

Earlier today, news broke (thanks Houtz for posting) that the Miami Dolphins were listing quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the team’s final injury report of the week, marking him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Tannehill was limited in his work on Friday, dealing with an issue in his throwing shoulder that first occurred during the team’s Week 3 game against the Oakland Raiders and continues to bother him. He was not slowed by it last week or early this week, but there appears to be something a little more bothersome about it on Friday, causing Tannehill to at least modify something about Friday’s practice.

He was not the only member of the Dolphins, who have been bitten hard by the injury bug as of late, to be listed on the report. In fact, 20 percent of the Dolphins’ roster is currently on the injury report for Sunday. Defensive end Cameron Wake, who missed last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his first missed game since 2015, is again listed as doubtful after not practicing for the second-straight week as he recovers from a knee injury.

The team then listed nine other players as questionable, joining Tannehill in the category. Linebacker Chase Allen continues to recover from a foot injury, defensive end Andre Branch is working his way back from a knee issue, tight end A.J. Derby has a foot problem, wide receiver Jakeem Grant has an injured shoulder, defensive end Charles Harris popped up on the injury report on Friday with a calf issue, cornerback Bobby McCain was limited in practice on Friday after not working out earlier in the week as he returns from a knee injury, safety T.J. McDonald continues to be bothered by a foot problem, wide receiver DeVante Parker is looking to return after missing two games with a quardiceps issue, and tackle Laremy Tunsil worked through the concussion protocol. All of them could be available for Sunday, with Tannehill and Tunsil keys to the offense being able to find any success this week.

Miami is trying to stop a two-game losing skid.

The Bears, meanwhile, only listed defensive back Marcus Cooper on the final injury report, ruling him out for the game. Defensive back Prince Amukamara, offensive lineman Eric Kush, and wide receiver Anthony Miller all had been on the report earlier in the week, but were removed and are expected to play.

The Dolphins removed wide receiver Danny Amendola, running back Frank Gore, and defensive end Robert Quinn from the final injury determination after they were all given veteran rest days during the practice week. Also removed from the report were safety Reshad Jones, who has a shoulder injury but was a full participant in practice all week; tight end Durham Smyther, who was limited on Thursday with an ankle problem but fully practiced on Friday; and, wide receiver Albert Wilson, who was a full participant in practice all week despite an abdominal injury.

Miami hosts Chicago in a 1pm ET game on Sunday.