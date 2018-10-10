Bears at Dolphins injury report: Cameron Wake does not practice; Laremy Tunsil limited

The Miami Dolphins will try to end a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they return home to face the Chicago Bears. After a blowout loss at the New England Patriots and a collapse allowing the Cincinnati Bengals to come back from a 17 point deficit to win, Miami needs to return to Hard Rock Stadium and see some of their top players get healthy quickly. According to the Wednesday practice report, there are mixed signals when it comes to the latter part of that statement.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola and defensive end Robert Quinn were both given Wednesday off, and expect to see Frank Gore be given Thursday off as the team looks to keep veteran players some rest during the week. Also not practicing were cornerback Bobby McCain, who is dealing with a knee injury, safety T.J. McDonald, with a foot issue, and defensive end Cameron Wake, who has a knee problem.

McCain has been making progress as he returns from a Week 4 injury, and could be ready this week. Wake, who missed a game for the first time since 2015 when he sat out last week, also could be back for this week’s game, according to head coach Adam Gase. “I think we’re on track,” Gase told the media after practice. “I don’t think he’s far off. He wasn’t going to do anything on the field today, so that’s why he’s basically working on getting his body right inside [the team facilities].”

The Dolphins also had several players limited in Wednesday’s practice, including linebacker Chase Allen (foot), defensive end Andre Branch (knee), tight end A.J. Derby (foot), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (shoulder), wide receiver DeVante Parker (quadriceps), and tackle Laremy Tunsil (concussion). Branch could also make a comeback this week, adding more depth to the defensive ends, while wide receiver DeVante Parker is also believed to be ready to return after missing four of the team’s first five games.

“He felt good today,” Gase said of Parker after practice. “We’re just trying to progress him to where we don’t have any setbacks. The fact that he’s saying he’s feeling as good as he does, that’s a good sign for us.”

Tunsil practicing already, even on a limited basis, is a positive. He left the team’s Week 5 loss to the Bengals with the concussion and will now have to pass through the entire concussion protocol before he is allowed to return to game action. Players can practice after reaching certain points in the protocol, so it is not yet clear if Tunsil will be ready for Sunday. The Dolphins’ offensive line severely struggled after Tunsil left the game.

“Yeah, he’s still in the protocol,” Gase explained of Tunsil’s status. “He’s going through the steps.”

The Dolphins will host the Bears on Sunday, with kickoff at 1pm ET.