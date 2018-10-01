Daniel Kilgore likely out for season with torn triceps

The Miami Dolphins entered 2018 with a solid offensive line for the first time in years. The addition of veterans Josh Sitton at left guard and center Daniel Kilgore at center gave Miami confidence in a unit that has continually been an issue through the last few head coaching regimes and all of quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s career. Sitton was lost for the season after Week 1 when he landed on injured reserve with a torn rotator cuff.

Veteran Ted Larsen moved into the starting lineup with the injury to Sitton.

Now, the Dolphins will again be shaking up the offensive line as it appears Kilgore will miss the remainder of the season with a torn triceps muscle. He sustained the injury early in the team’s game against the New England Patriots. Travis Swanson replaced Kilgore during the game.

The injury prognosis was first report by the Miami Herald.

Miami could also be without cornerback Bobby McCain for a few weeks as he recovers form a knee injury he sustained during the Patriots game.

The Dolphins have already placed Sitton, tight end MarQueis Gray, and defensive end William Hayes on injured reserve this season. They are also dealing with injuries to wide receiver DeVante Parker, tight end A.J. Derby, defensive end Andre Branch, and safety Reshad Jones, in addition to McCain.