Laremy Tunsil returns to (limited) practice on Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins cleared starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil to return to practice on Wednesday, albeit on a limited basis, according to a report from South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Omar Kelly. Tunsil was held out of the start of this week’s veteran minicamp, as well as last week’s organized team activities, as he deals with a hamstring issue.

Kelly reports Tunsil worked during the individual drills on Wednesday, but did not take part in any of the team drills.

The Dolphins have been deliberate with their use of injured players this year, rather seeing them miss spring practices than having injuries linger into the summer and the start of training camp. Reports yesterday indicated that the second-year lineman would have been available to play in a game, if this were the regular season. Sam Young continues to work as the primary reserve left tackle behind Tunsil.

Center Mike Pouncey continued to miss practice, as expected. The Dolphins have been keeping Pouncey out of practices this offseason in an effort to allow his hip to fully heal after multiple procedures over the past few years.

Kelly also reports linebacker Koa Misi, defensive tackle Nick Williams, and wide receiver Rashawn Scott did not take part in Wednesday’s practice.

Miami will hold their final day of minicamp on Thursday. They will then break until the start of training camp in late July.