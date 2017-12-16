Xavien Howard, Kelvin Benjamin questionable for Dolphins at Bills in Week 15

The Miami Dolphins will face the Buffalo Bills for the first time this season in a Week 15 AFC East showdown. This will be the latest the Dolphins have ever played a division rival for the first time in a year, and it will be the first of two meetings in 14 days for the two teams fighting for a Wildcard playoff berth.

This late in the season, injuries are always an issue, and they are popping up for both teams. Miami has ruled out starting guard Jermon Bushrod, who continues to be sidelined by a foot injury. The Bills will be witout tackle Cordy Glenn, with a foot and ankle issue, quarterback Nathan Peterman, with a concussion, and guard John Miller, with an ankle problem.

The Dolphins listed several players as “doubtful” for the game, making them unlikely to play on Sunday. Included in that group is quarterback Matt Moore, who has been dealing with a foot injury, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley with ankle and should issues, safety Michael Thomas with a knee issue, and running back Damien Williams with a shoulder injury and an illness.

The questionable list for the Dolphins includes defensive end Andre Brnach (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (illness), and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle). The Bills included wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) in the category.

Kickoff for the Dolphins at Bills is scheduled fro 1pm ET Sunday.