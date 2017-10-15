Mike Pouncey in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey has left the team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Leaving the game during the second quarter, Pouncey has entered the concussion protocol.

Jake Brendel has come into the game at the start of the second half to replace Pouncey.

Pouncey missed most of last season with a continuing hip issue. After surgery in the offseason, the Dolphins have been extremely deliberate with Pouncey, including having him practice only every-other day in order to try to keep him healthy for the entire season. Pouncey has not played a full season since 2012. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times, after the 2013, 2014, and 2015, during which he played 14, 12, and 14 games.

No word on the official diagnosis of a concussion for Pouncey, but if he does have to pass the entire league concussion protocol, he could miss more than just the remainder of this game.