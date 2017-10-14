Dolphins vs Falcons injury report : Parker doubtful to play

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to play on Sunday, a Week 6 meeting between two teams heading into their fifth game of the year. The Dolphins were forced to not play in Week 1 of the season due to Hurricane Irma while the Falcons are coming off a Week 5 bye week. Both teams come into the game fairly healthy, though the Falcons did have to rule three players out of the game.

Linebacker Jermaine Grace has a hamstring injury and will not play, along with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, also with a hamstring problem, and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw, who has ankle and knee issues. The Falcons also listed kicker Matt Bryant on the injury report as questionable.

On the Dolphins’ side of the report, wide receiver DeVante Parker is listed as doubtful as he deals with an ankle injury sustained last week. He did not practice all week, so it is hard to imagine him playing tomorrow. Also on the injury report for Miami are cornerbacks Xavien Howard (shoulder) and Byron Maxwell (foot), both of whom are listed as questionable.

Kickoff for the game Sunday is 1pm ET from Atlanta.