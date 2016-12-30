Ryan Tannehill injury rehab work up to drop-backs with resistance bands

The Miami Dolphins will head into the regular season finale against the New England Patriots with quarterback Matt Moore making his third straight start after starter Ryan Tannehill sprained the ACL and MCL in his left knee. Tannehill was on the sideline for the team’s Week 15 game against the New York Jets, where he was wearing a cast and moving around on crutches. He was again on the sideline during the team’s Week 16 Buffalo Bills contest, but the cast and crutches were gone, though Tannehill was walking with a limp.

Now, as the team closes in on the Week 17 game, Tannehill’s knee appears to be recovering, with noticeable steps each day. Yesterday, Tannehill was on the sidelines during practice, throwing passes but not doing any movement work. According to a report from the Palm Beach Post’s Jason Lieser, Friday had Tannehill starting to do some drop-back work in his rehabilitation assignments, including work with a resistance band. Tannehill has already been ruled out for the game against the Patriots, and he may not make it back for the team’s Wildcard playoff game in a week, but he is at least making obvious steps towards being available.

The Dolphins have not placed Tannehill on injured reserve giving him the chance to return in the playoffs if his knee is 100 percent. Head coach Adam Gase has said the team will be “very, very smart” about when to bring back Tannehill, with concern that, if he is not fully recovered, they could be risking his 2017 season.