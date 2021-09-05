The Phinsider 2021 Eliminator Pool

The 2021 NFL season begins on Thursday. There are 272 regular-season games to be played over the next 18 weeks in the NFL’s new 17-game regular season. Do you have the ability to pick one winning team each week throughout the 2021 regular season?

As we did last year, we have created an ESPN Eliminator Challenge group for the site. All you have to do is pick one team you are sure is going to win each week. The catch? You can only pick each team one time throughout the year. Once you use the Miami Dolphins, you cannot use them again during the seaosn. Make sure you make smart picks.

If you would like to join our group, you need an ESPN log-in and then click on the link:

Group: The Phinsider

Get in the action and see if you can out-last the rest of the members of the site. Good luck!