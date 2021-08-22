The Phinsider Fantasy League managers announcement

The Phinsider Fantasy Football League for 2021 is ready to start filling in our managers. Over the past week, we asked for signups for the league, allowing anyone who was interested to leave a message in the comments of the article announcing the return of the league. Those names were then put into the list randomizer at Random.org to give us the nine community members who will join the league.

They will join wild zion beaver, last year’s champion, as well as Josh Houtz and me in the league. This is the first time in several years we have tried the 12-team league, so hopefully it will work.

The draft is scheduled for next Sunday. Once in the league, please leave a message in the chat on the league page with your user name from here on the site, your team name in the league, and if the draft time will work for you.

If you are in the top nine in the list below, please email me at thephinsider at sbnation dot com to receive your invite. Please include your The Phinsider user name in the email.

The rest of the list will be used as alternates should someone not join the league.