The Phinsider Fantasy Football League - Sign up for random lottery

It is that time of year again. While the NFL and the Miami Dolphins are what you see on the site every day - there is another battle that happens behind the scenes every year. That would be our The Phinsider Fantasy Football League. Today, we start setting up that league.

Last year’s champion was team wild zion beaver, and the champion gets an invite back every year. Houtz and I will also be in the league. This year, I have expanded the league from the traditional ten teams to a 12-team league. We have tried the 12-team thing in the past, and we struggled to get every slot filled despite having so many people say they were interested. Hopefully that does not happen this year.

To enter the lottery, just let me know you are interested in the comments.

The draft is scheduled for August 29 at 8pm ET. We can adjust that once the league is full if we need to move it.

The league is on ESPN. Here are the settings you need to know:

Leave a comment below. On Friday night, I will collect the names of everyone interested and put them in a list on Random.org, then I will post the results here on the site. Whomever makes it into the slots will then be asked to email me so I can send them their invite to the league. I will keep the list of everyone who was not selected to use as alternates in case I do not hear from someone.

You have until Friday to put in the comments that you are interested. Then look for the list of people who made the league over the weekend.