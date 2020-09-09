Survivor Pool: Can you make it through the season?

The 2020 NFL season gets under way tomorrow. There are 256 games to be played between now and the start of the playoffs. Can you make it through Week 17 picking one winner each week? Join us and see if you can do it.

I have created an ESPN Eliminator Challenge group for the site. All you have to do it pick one team you are sure is going to win each week. The catch? You can only pick each team one time throughout the year. Once you use the Miami Dolphins, you cannot use them again. Make sure you make smart picks.

If you would like to join our group, here is everything you need (other than an ESPN log in). Click on the link and enter the password.

Group: The Phinsider

Password: Phins131

Get in the action and see if you can out last the rest of the site. Good luck!