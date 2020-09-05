2020 Fantasy Football: How are fans approaching their draft? SB Nation Reacts gives us a little insight

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Dolphins fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With no preseason this year, it’s all that much harder to predict who is going to find success in 2020. That is even more the case when it comes to fantasy football.

Less than a week away from real NFL games, fantasy leagues are still coming together with drafts scheduled all week long. That leaves some difficult decisions for fantasy football players. However, according to the most recent SB Nation Reacts results, the top choice at each position is fairly pronounced.

More than 50 percent of fans said that if given the first overall choice in their draft they would take Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The only other player to get a double-digit percentage of the vote was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

McCaffrey earned more than two-thirds of the vote as the first running back who should be selected. He was followed by Saquon Barkley with 14 percent of the vote, then Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry with just over five percent.

Similarly, Mahomes received 69 percent of the vote for first quarterback drafted. The 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson earned the next biggest chunk of the quarterback vote with 23 percent.

The wide receiver position was also dominated by one player. Saints receiver Michael Thomas earned more than half the total vote for the position. He was followed by Tyreek Hill and DeAndre Hopkins.

The closest position battle came with the two best tight ends in the league. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce narrowly edged out 49ers TE George Kittle. New Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was the only other player at the position to earn even five percent of the vote.

