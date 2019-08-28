The Phinsider Fantasy Football League: Team announcements

The 2019 edition of The Phinsider Fantasy Football League is one step closer to getting started. I took all 45 people who signed up for this year’s league and placed them in the Random.org list randomizer. Below are the results.

The top seven people make the league for this year. The rest of the list will be used as alternates in case someone does not join the league. If you are one of the seven below, make sure you email me as soon as possible so I can get you the invite. (If I already have your email address, you have received the invite)

We have previously held this league as a 12-team league, since superfknmario_ asked about that in the signup post. I am not against a 12-team league, but we usually struggle to get all 10 slots filled in time for the draft. That is why I dropped it back down to 10.

Anyway, here are the results of the randomizer, with the seven making it to the league in bold: