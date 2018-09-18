Fantasy Football 2018: Week 3 waiver wire adds, drops

Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season is behind us, and it is time to start putting together your Week 3 plans for your fantasy team. Who should you go get on the waiver wire to bolster your team, fill an injury hole, or just to stash for those bye week replacements? We will concentrate on the Miami Dolphins - since we are a Dolphins fan site and all - but this week, we may have a couple of non-Dolphins players to consider as well.

Last week, we suggested running back Frank Gore, wide receiver Kenny Stills, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill as adds, while benching (or dropping) wide receiver DeVante Parker, and had tight end Mike Gesicki as a sleeper to grab now for payoff later.

Tannehill was the best of that additions group, passing for 168 yards with two touchdowns while adding 44 yards on 8 carries. Gore rushed nine times for 25 yards with one receptions for 19 yards, while Stills caught the ball twice for 17 yards. Parker was inactive for the game again, while Gesicki did not make a catch. That said, I would still consider Gesicki my sleeper pick up, because at some point, he is going to have a big game.

Percentage owned numbers are based on Yahoo! leagues.

Waiver Pickups:

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback

% Owned: 7

Week 2 stats: 17-for-23, 168 yards, 2 TDs, 123.1 passer rating

I will probably be able to write Tannehill into this article every week, because people continue to sleep on him. He is still owned in just seven percent of the leagues, but he is 11th in the league in touchdowns and 10th in passer rating at this point. He is going to continue to put up solid numbers every week, and he is someone you can throw into your lineup for a bye week replacement or as in injury replacement. In comparison, Tyrod Taylor has half as many touchdowns as Tannehill at this point, is 33rd in passer rating, and is owned in 31 percent of the leagues.

DeSean Jackson, wide receiver

% Owned: 50

Week 2 stats: 4 receptions, 129 yards, 1 TD

Ryan Fitzpatrick is on a tear right now, making people question whether the Buccaneers need to keep Jameis Winston on the sideline when his suspension ends. Mike Evans had 10 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles, but his receiving mate, Jackson, led with 129 yards. There is an easy way to pick up on the Fitzpatrick hot streak right now, and that is, in half the leagues at least, grabbing Jackson.

Danny Amendola, wide receiver

% Owned: 23

Week 2 stats: 4 receptions, 32 yards

I still believe Kenny Stills will be the main receiving threat for Miami this year, but if you are in a PPR league, Amendola is a possible sneaky addition. He led the team in receptions this week, catching all four of the passes targeting him, and he is fitting into the Jarvis Landry role for the offense well. As Tannehill continues to get more and more comfortable with Amendola, expect those reception numbers to continue to grow.

Giovani Bernard, running back

% Owned: 28

Week 2 stats: 6 carries, 27 yards

This should be a pretty easy one. Joe Mixon, the Bengals’ starting running back, is out 2-4 weeks. That pushes Bernard to the top of the depth chart, and he should see plenty of touches during that times. Get that waiver claim in now so you can pick up those touches until Mixon gets back.

Frank Gore, running back

% Owned: 9

Week 2 stats: 9 carries, 25 yards, 1 reception 19 yards

Gore had a down week, but it does not change my thoughts on him. He is going to have big games in this offense. He is probably another stash on the roster type of player, especially if you can handcuff him to Drake.

Bench or Drop

DeVante Parker, wide receiver

% Owned: 36

Week 2 stats: Inactive

The Dolphins are going to play Parker eventually, but right now, they are taking it slow and allowing the other wide receivers to take control of the game. Parker was a healthy scratch on Sunday, but should be getting closer to the field. That said, do not start him until you know (a) he is actually going to play and (b) he is ready to become a meaningful contributor.

Ben Watson, tight end

% Owned: 52

Week 2 stats: 3 receptions, 19 yards

You have to be able to do better than that at tight end, right? Over half the leagues have teams with Watson on the roster, but hopefully he is a benched player for depth. At this point, the Saints’ offense is just confusing, and so is Watson’s role within it. Keep him benched or drop him, until he proves himself worthy of the starting position.

Dolphins Sleeper to watch

Albert Wilson, wide receiver

% Owned: 1

Week 2 stats: 3 receptions, 37 yards, 1 TD

As Tannehill and Wilson become more and more comfortable with each other, expect to see his stats continue to go up. The Dolphins are looking to spread the ball around this year, and Wilson should see more targets, especially as the team opens up more of the deep passing attempts. Wilson is someone to watch and you could stash him now and look like a genius later (or have someone to drop if you need it).