The Phinsider Fantasy Football League Sign Ups

Bumping this back up to the top of the page to give anyone who wants in a chance to sign up. I will randomly select participants on Monday.

It’s that time of year. Football is back, which means fantasy football is not far behind. This year, we will be holding an ESPN league for The Phinsider’s official fantasy football league. This is a free, 10-team league, with the participants randomly selected from any of you who would like to participate.

I fill one spot, which means we have nine others to fill. All you have to do to have a chance at joining it let me know that you want in down in the comments. I will collect all of the people who want in and randomly pick the nine people who will join me.

The draft is scheduled for September 1 at 8pm ET - though I can change that once we fill the league. It is a PPR league, and I have added an extra Flex player from the standard ESPN league, as well as an extra bench slot.

If you are interested, just add it to the comments and I will let you know when I make the selections of who is in this year’s league.