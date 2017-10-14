Miami Dolphins Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 6

Playing in their first true home game of the season last Sunday, the Miami Dolphins won an extremely ugly game against a weakened Tennessee Titans team. However, while the ugliness of the team did not have an affect on the win itself, it sure had an affect on those of us that play fantasy football.

While fans of the team and owners of Dolphins players would like to think that this result is just another bloop on the radar, this is likely a sign of things to come.

With that said, their are players on this team still worth playing this week. With the NFL entering it’s bye weeks, Dolphins players will become must plays, for better or worse. However, if you play your cards right and get the right amount of luck, you may be able to turn a couple of Dolphins into potential game changers for your fantasy teams.

Note: Point projections from FantasyPros.com are for standard league’s only. Depending on league type, expectations may be adjusted for these picks.

START

Jarvis Landry (WR) — Fantasy Projection: 8.1 points

Following the injury to DeVante Parker last Sunday, Jarvis Landry became a must start player despite the Dolphins poor offense. A potential top ten PPR wide receiver this week, Landry has both yardage and touchdown potential with Parker out of the lineup. Even if Parker is active come Sunday, he shouldn’t be 100%, something that plays into Landry’s hands.

Dolphins Defense/Special Teams — Fantasy Projection: 5.4 points

Turning in a 20 point performance last week against the Titans, the Miami Dolphins defense has been a good surprise this season. With the potential for sacks increasing by the week, Miami’s defense should put up a solid number this week against the Falcons. Another thing to consider, defenses are averaging 10 points against the Falcons offense this season. In the last two games, that number rises to 15.5.

Jay Ajayi (RB) — Fantasy Projection: 11.0 points

I know this may not be a popular play given Ajayi’s performance this season, but the numbers don’t lie. This season, opposing team's running backs are combining to average 20 points per game in fantasy football against the Falcons defense. With Ajayi as the workhorse, he should net most of the points this week. Even getting 50% of the average should put Ajayi and your fantasy team in a solid place.

SIT

Julius Thomas (TE) — Fantasy Projection: 3.9 points

Despite the fact that the Tight End position is currently one of the toughest to fill in fantasy football, now is not the time to take a flyer on Julius Thomas. So far this season, Thomas has averaged 2.15 points per game. Going against an Atlanta defense that only allows six points per game to tight ends, Thomas remains someone who should not even be on your roster.

Kenny Stills (WR) — Fantasy Projection: 5.3 points

Even with the possibility that DeVante Parker could miss this Sunday’s game, Kenny Stills remains a no-go player in fantasy football. With Miami’s passing attack being limited to short-yardage, dink and dunk plays, Stills boom-or-bust rating remains extremely bad in fantasy football. There are much better players that could be had at this point.

Cody Parkey (K) — Fantasy Projection: 5.8 points

Thanks to an extremely subpar Miami Dolphins offense, the team’s kicker has not been had much of a workload. Expect the same to continue this week as Cody Parkey is limited to just one or two field goal chances and maybe an extra point or two.