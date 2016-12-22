Miami Dolphins Fantasy Football Sit/Start: Week 16

Not sure if anyone saw the offensive explosion in New York coming, but if you started the Dolphins I suggested and even ones I didn’t (Moore and Stills) you had great production. It may have clinched your spot in a fantasy championship for this week. Miami heads north again feeling pretty great, but this game has slugfest written all over it. I expect it to be a grinder of a game if both the defenses come to play.

Note: The point projections are based on a standard PPR league scoring (0.5 PPR) with fractional points.

START

Jarvis Landry (WR) – Yahoo Fantasy Projection: 10.16 PTS

Well Landry exploded last week and it was mostly due to his ability to create space in the field. He finished with three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Landry will draw a lot of attention from the Bills after his production in New York. Landry had five receptions and 78 yards against Buffalo in Week 7, so you can trust him to get his numbers again.

Dolphins Defense/Special Teams – Yahoo Fantasy Projection: 9.44 PTS

This unit went into beast mode against the hapless Jets last week. Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh feasted on Bryce Petty and eventually knocked him out of the game with their relentless pursuit. The defense racked up three sacks, three fumble recoveries, and one interception. The icing on top was a blocked punt in the third quarter that was returned for a touchdown by Walt Aikens. Keep this unit in your starting slot as they face another offense that can be forced into turnovers when the quarterback is pressured in the pocket.

Dion Sims (TE) – Yahoo Fantasy Projection: 3.61 PTS

I have been waiting to put this guy in this position all season. Finally Sims has a breakout game in Week 15, even though he has shown flashes of ability throughout the season. The backup quarterback of any team is usually reliant on his tight end and seems to key on him often. Moore is no different and after Sims caught all four targets in New York with two going for scores, I expect a lot more action for Sims in Buffalo.

SIT

Jay Ajayi (RB) – Yahoo Fantasy Projection: 13.09 PTS

I assume the high number projection is based on what Jay Ajayi did to the Bills rush defense in Week 7 and not on his current status. It’s been six weeks in a row that Ajayi has been held under 100 yards, which I believe is directly correlated to Mike Pouncey being out that entire stretch of games. Now that Pouncey is on IR for the year I have to move Ajayi to the sit column for the remainder of the season.

DeVante Parker/Kenny Stills (WR) – Yahoo Fantasy Projections: 8.72/5.31 PTS

Well I definitely was off on the one deep ball to Stills for the score, but mostly Moore kept his attempts under 15-20 yards down the field. The fantasy playoffs are all about consistency and you don’t have much consistency with either of these receivers. Stills is due for a stinker of a game and Parker is primed for a big performance, but I don’t trust any production from them until Ryan Tannehill and his arm cannon are back under center.

Matt Moore (QB) – Yahoo Fantasy Projections: 5.70 PTS

God bless you if you actually picked up Matt Moore and started him last week, you truly are the most devoted Dolphins fantasy fan out there. And if you did that insane thing you reaped some hefty rewards as Moore threw for four touchdowns and 236 yards on only twelve tosses. I expect a more tempered stat line this week as Moore faces a much better defense and a team that hasn’t completely quit on the season.