The Phinsider Fantasy League 2023 managers announcement

The Phinsider Fantasy Football League for 2023 is ready to start filling in our managers. Over the past several days, we asked for signups for the league, allowing anyone who was interested to leave a message in the comments of the article announcing the return of the league. Those names were then put into the list randomizer at Random.org to give us the ten community members who will join the league.

They will join UK Dolfan, our 2022 champion, and me in the league.

The draft is scheduled for Sun, Sep 3 at 8:30 PM. Once in the league, please leave a message in the chat on the league page with your user name from here on the site, your team name in the league, and if the draft time will work for you.

If you are in the top ten in the list below, please email me at thephinsider at sbnation dot com to receive your invite. Please include your The Phinsider user name in the email.

The rest of the list will then be used as either alternates to join the league, or to create a second league. We will fill out the first league before starting to build a second league, but if you are on the alternate list, you can also send me an email so I can start lining up alternates/the other league.

Jsutton15 Kho56 Btay41 Keebs Jonowoodie Phinisher Yesac10 SuperG! Blaze453 dolphin71

Alternates / League 2