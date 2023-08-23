 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Phinsider Fantasy League 2023 managers announcement

By Kevin Nogle
Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Phinsider Fantasy Football League for 2023 is ready to start filling in our managers. Over the past several days, we asked for signups for the league, allowing anyone who was interested to leave a message in the comments of the article announcing the return of the league. Those names were then put into the list randomizer at Random.org to give us the ten community members who will join the league.

They will join UK Dolfan, our 2022 champion, and me in the league.

The draft is scheduled for Sun, Sep 3 at 8:30 PM. Once in the league, please leave a message in the chat on the league page with your user name from here on the site, your team name in the league, and if the draft time will work for you.

If you are in the top ten in the list below, please email me at thephinsider at sbnation dot com to receive your invite. Please include your The Phinsider user name in the email.

The rest of the list will then be used as either alternates to join the league, or to create a second league. We will fill out the first league before starting to build a second league, but if you are on the alternate list, you can also send me an email so I can start lining up alternates/the other league.

  1. Jsutton15
  2. Kho56
  3. Btay41
  4. Keebs
  5. Jonowoodie
  6. Phinisher
  7. Yesac10
  8. SuperG!
  9. Blaze453
  10. dolphin71

Alternates / League 2

  1. NawlinsPhinPhan
  2. Don12pk
  3. h3at23
  4. TheRoo1
  5. Dandaman13
  6. Louie the lobster
  7. Holland182.0
  8. Dolfanjoe
  9. Saskatchefin
  10. neryx
  11. Chuck6103
  12. Phinaholic
  13. THEphinz
  14. Charles Tatum
  15. NeenerWhacker
  16. Hinzzzer
  17. rutey17

