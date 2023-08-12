The Phinsider Fantasy Football League 2023 - Sign up for random lottery

We have reached that time of year again. The 2023 preseason has begun and the Miami Dolphins are playing football again. That means it is time for The Phinsider Fantasy Football League to make its triumphant return.

Last year, wild zion beaver looked like he was going to make it a three-peat, adding a third championship after having become the first two-time champion in our league’s history. In the championship game, however, UK Dolfan put his foot down and came away with the championship. He also earned his spot in the 2023 league, looking to defend his title.

With the inclusion of UK Dolfan and me in this league, there are 10 slots available. Those slots are given our via a random lottery system. To enter the lottery, just let me know you are interested in the comments.

The draft is scheduled for September 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET. We can adjust that once the league is full if we need to move it.

The league is on ESPN. Here are the settings you need to know:

Leave a comment below. On Sunday night, I will collect the names of everyone interested and put them in a list on Random.org, then I will post the results here on the site. Whoever makes it into the slots will then be asked to email me so I can send them their invite to the league. I will keep the list of everyone who was not selected to use as alternates in case I do not hear from someone.

You have until Sunday, August 20, to put in the comments that you are interested. Then look for the list of people who made the league shortly thereafter.

Last year, there was a large request for a second league. If we have enough interest this year, I will create a second league and use the same random list from this post to create that league.