The Phinsider 2022 Eliminator Pool

The 2022 NFL season is coming. The first game is on Thursday, kicking off 272 regular-season games to be played over the next 18 weeks. Do you have the ability to pick one winning team each week throughout the 2022 regular season?

As we did last year, we have created an ESPN Eliminator Challenge group for the site. All you have to do is pick one team you are sure is going to win each week. The catch? You can only pick each team one time throughout the year. Once you use the Miami Dolphins, you cannot use them again during the season. Make sure you make smart picks.

And, congratulations to Lee Whitt, who won last year’s eliminator pool.

If you would like to join our group, you need an ESPN log-in and then click on the link:

Group: The Phinsider

If it asks for a password, it is set to Dolphins2a.

Get in the action and see if you can out-last the rest of the members of the site. Good luck!