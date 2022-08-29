The Phinsider Fantasy League 2022 managers announcement

The Phinsider Fantasy Football League for 2022 is ready to start filling in our managers. Over the past several days, we asked for signups for the league, allowing anyone who was interested to leave a message in the comments of the article announcing the return of the league. Those names were then put into the list randomizer at Random.org to give us the ten community members who will join the league.

They will join wild zion beaver, our 2020 and 2021 champion, and me in the league.

The draft is scheduled for Monday, a week from today. Once in the league, please leave a message in the chat on the league page with your user name from here on the site, your team name in the league, and if the draft time will work for you.

If you are in the top ten in the list below, please email me at thephinsider at sbnation dot com to receive your invite. Please include your The Phinsider user name in the email.

The rest of the list will be used as alternates should someone not join the league.