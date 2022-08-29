 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Phinsider Fantasy League 2022 managers announcement

By Kevin Nogle
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Phinsider Fantasy Football League for 2022 is ready to start filling in our managers. Over the past several days, we asked for signups for the league, allowing anyone who was interested to leave a message in the comments of the article announcing the return of the league. Those names were then put into the list randomizer at Random.org to give us the ten community members who will join the league.

They will join wild zion beaver, our 2020 and 2021 champion, and me in the league.

The draft is scheduled for Monday, a week from today. Once in the league, please leave a message in the chat on the league page with your user name from here on the site, your team name in the league, and if the draft time will work for you.

If you are in the top ten in the list below, please email me at thephinsider at sbnation dot com to receive your invite. Please include your The Phinsider user name in the email.

The rest of the list will be used as alternates should someone not join the league.

  1. Caps&Phins
  2. UK Dolfan
  3. Hinzzzer
  4. David Leal
  5. KarenL
  6. Dwadehouse
  7. Jsutton15
  8. Phinaholic
  9. delusioned
  10. holland182.0
  11. h3at23
  12. neryx
  13. TheRoo1
  14. Phinisher
  15. Louie the lobster
  16. PhilbinTheBlanks
  17. Don12pk
  18. Saskatchefin
  19. btay45
  20. Pat_Certain
  21. THEphinz
  22. jimmythesaint1
  23. dolfan52
  24. Dolfanjoe
  25. EzDz73
  26. Blaze453
  27. ChoppySeconds
  28. kburke1111
  29. ElizaMae72
  30. Kotn71
  31. BTDOLFAN1
  32. dolphins71

Loading comments...