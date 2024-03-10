Dolphins free agents 2024: Walk, tag, re-sign - Melvin Ingram

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of decisions to make over the next couple of days as they work to solidify the core of their roster before the start of the 2023 NFL free agency period as well as bring their salary cap number into compliance with the league’s $255.4 million limit. It is going to be a busy start to the week for the South Florida franchise, and will include a continuation of the team’s re-signing of their own soon-to-be free agents.

Miami started the year with 29 players from their 2023 roster scheduled to be free agents. They have already started re-signing some of them, including punter Jake Bailey and defensive back Nik Needham. But what about the rest of the list?

We continue our annual “Walk, Tag, Re-sign” series this morning, giving you a closer look at what a soon-to-be free agent for the Dolphins did in 2023, what they could do in 2024, our thoughts on what Miami should do, and a poll for your choice on whether Miami should re-sign the player now. Also, feel free to jump into the comments to discuss their future with the team.

Biography

Melvin Ingram

Age (when season begins): 35

Draft: 2012 first round (18th overall) by San Diego Chargers

Experience: 12 years

Previous Teams:

San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2012-2020)

Pittsburgh Steelers (2021)

Kansas City Chiefs (2021)

Miami Dolphins (2022-2023

Pro Bowls/All-Pro: 3 Pro Bowls (2017-2019)

Expiring Contract

1 year, $1.2 million

2023 Review

3 games played

7 tackles

1.5 sacks

After playing 2022 for the Dolphins, appearing in 17 games with three starts, 22 tackles, and six sacks, Ingram was out of football for most of the 2023 season. In December, as injuries mounted for the Dolphins, Miami brought Ingram back, first signing him to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster. He gave Miami a needed boost to their pass rushing as played like Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb sustained season-ending injuries.

2024 Outlook

Will Ingram sign with a team in 2024 or is he headed back home and likely into retirement? That really is the question when it comes to Ingram’s 2024 outlook. He could provide a team a veteran pass-rusher to serve as a depth option when needed, but heading into his 13th season, Ingram is not likely a starter, playing the majority of the snaps for the season.

Walk, Tag, Re-Sign?

Walk. Ingram was available in December last year for a reason. He likely is closer to deciding to hang up his cleats than he is looking for another summer of training camp and a full season of play. If an opportunity for an in-season signing occurs, Ingram could probably be added to a roster, but he does not feel like a must re-sign player at this point.

