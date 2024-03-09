Dolphins free agents 2024: Walk, tag, re-sign - Tyler Kroft

The start of the 2024 NFL free agency period is just a few days away. As we close in on the start of the legal tampering/negotiating period and the signing period for the league, we continue our look at the Miami Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents and give you a chance to decide if the team should re-sign the player or allow them to walk away in free agency.

The deadline for franchise tags has come and gone for 2024, with the Dolphins choosing not to use a tag this season. That choice, likely determined by the team’s salary cap situation, will expose defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the open free agent market. Will Miami regret that choice?

The Dolphins have 29 players from their 2023 roster who are scheduled to be free agents. We are working through each of them, giving you a closer look at what they did in 2023, what they could do in 2024, our thoughts on what Miami should do, and a poll for your choice on whether Miami should re-sign the player or now. Also, feel free to jump into the comments to discuss their future with the team as well.

Biography

Tyler Kroft

Age (when season begins): 31

Draft: 2015 third-round (85th overall) by Cincinnati Bengals

Experience: 8 years

Previous Teams:

Pro Bowls/All-Pro: None

Expiring Contract

1 year, $1.3 million

2023 Review

Season Total (combined Bears and Dolphins):

8 games played

Miami signed Kroft as a free agent last year, adding him to be depth at the tight end position. After being released and re-signed at the end of the preseason, Kroft served as an additional offensive lineman and extra tight end when needed. He appeared in eight games, playing 43 offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps during the year. He was not targeted on a pass during the season.

2024 Outlook

Kroft, who would be entering his ninth season and turn 32 during the year, is likely closer to retirement from the league than he is from being the starting tight end for a team. He absolutely could be the veteran depth option on a roster, able to step in if an in-game injury causes a starter to go down, but even then, he might only be a blocking tight end option.

Walk, Tag, Re-Sign?

Walk. Durham Smythe should remain Miami’s starting tight end in 2024, with the newly signed Jonnu Smith the second option. The coaching staff seems to like the potential of Julian Hill, and Tanner Conner is a depth piece who could continue to develop into a solid option. That would make Kroft the odd-man-out.

Poll Should the Dolphins allow Tyler Kroft to walk in free agency or re-sign him? Walk

Re-sign vote view results 91% Walk (52 votes)

8% Re-sign (5 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Note: The franchise tag deadline has passed, with that option removed from the poll.