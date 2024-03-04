Dolphins free agents 2024: Walk, tag, re-sign - Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins are up against the first major deadline of the 2024 offseason. While the “legal tampering period” and the official start to free agency are coming next week, Tuesday, March 5 marks the deadline for teams to utilize the franchise or transition tag for the year. What will the Dolphins do before tomorrow’s deadline?

As we have been working our way through the 29 players from Miami’s 2023 roster who are scheduled to be free agents, we have given you a chance to vote on whether you think Miami should re-sign the player, allow him to walk away in free agency, or should use a tag on him. Today is probably the one player who could be tagged: defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

However, it sounds like the Dolphins may not be looking to make that move. Part of that may be wanting to workout a long-term deal with Wilkins instead. It could also be Miami’s salary cap situation, where they are projected to be $29 million over the $255.4 million limit when the new league year begins on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

As we do each year, we are currently taking a look at each of the Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents in our “Walk, Tag, Re-Sign” series. We break down the player’s performance in the past season and what could happen in the next year. We then give you a chance to vote in the poll at the end of the article to give us your thoughts on what the Dolphins should do. Also, feel free to jump into the comments to discuss their future with the team as well.

Biography

Christian Wilkins

Age (when season begins): 28

Draft: 2019 first-round (13th overall) by Miami Dolphins

Experience: 5 years

Previous Teams:

Miami Dolphins (2019-2023)

Pro Bowls/All-Pro: None

Expiring Contract

5-years, $26.2 million (including first-round draft pick fifth-year option)

2023 Review

Season Total (combined Bears and Dolphins):

17 games played (17 starts)

65 tackles

2 passes defensed

1 forced fumble

2 fumble recoveries

9.0 sacks

The Dolphins and Wilkins were negotiating a contract extension last offseason, with talks continuing into training camp. Wilkins “held-in” at camp, reporting each day but not taking part in drills as the two sides continued to talk. A deal was never reached and Wilkins played the season on the team’s fifth-year option for a first-round rookie. Wilkins bet on himself, knowing he could be considered among the elite defensive tackles this season with a strong 2023. He doubled his previous career high in sacks, reaching nine. He was disruptive and he clearly won the bet.

He did not have the 98 tackles he had in 2022, but Wilkins’ 2023 campaign set him up to be paid in the offseason.

2024 Outlook

Wilkins is seen as one of the top free agents who could be available next week, if the Dolphins do not find a way to bring him back to South Florida. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins are not expected to use the franchise tag on Wilkins. It is an option they have to consider, however, as he is a key piece of the Miami defense and one that, should he hit the open market, could receive offers Miami simply cannot match. Wilkins is hitting his prime and, while he has not been selected to the Pro Bowl, he is an all-star and All-Pro-level player who will be in demand.

Walk, Tag, Re-Sign?

Re-Sign. The Dolphins really need to find a way to keep Wilkins. In the current salary-cap situation, it is tough, but there has to be a way. Maybe the team and Wilkins’ camp have an agreement that Wilkins can see what the market says and Miami will have the ability to match it, but losing Wilkins will hurt - both from the on-field perspective and from a fan perspective. The only good that could come out of Wilkins joining another team would be Miami could be in line for a high compensatory draft pick in 2025.