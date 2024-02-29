Dolphins free agents 2024: Walk, tag, re-sign - Brandon Jones

The 2024 NFL offseason is going to be an interesting one to watch when it comes to the Miami Dolphins and how they build toward the season. Despite the league’s salary cap jumping to $255.4 million this year, the team is projected to be $29 million over the cap when the new league year - and the start of free agency - arrives on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Between now and then, the team has to make several roster moves, including cutting some players and restructuring or extending contracts for others, to get down to the cap limit.

Not in those moves is the team making decisions about the 29 players from their 2023 roster who will hit free agency if they do not re-sign or franchise tag them. Miami will need to bring back some of those players, adding to an even bigger issue for the team as they add more salaries against the cap.

As we do each year, we are currently taking a look at each of the Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents in our “Walk, Tag, Re-Sign” series. We break down the player’s performance in the past season and what could happen in the next year. We then give you a chance to vote in the poll at the end of the article to give us your thoughts on what the Dolphins should do. Also, feel free to jump into the comments to discuss their future with the team as well.

Biography

Brandon Jones

Age (when season begins): 26

Draft: 2020 third-round (70th overall) by Miami Dolphins

Experience: 4 years

Previous Teams:

Miami Dolphins (2020-2023)

Pro Bowls/All-Pro: None

Expiring Contract

4-years, $4.9 million

2023 Review

16 games played (6 starts)

48 tackles

4 passes defensed

2 interceptions

1 forced fumble

1 fumble recovery

The Dolphins eased Jones back into the lineup this year after his 2022 season was cut short when he tore his ACL seven games into the season. He did see an increase in playing time, while his defensive snaps were down. Jones started 13 games of the 15 he played in 2021 and all seven games he played in 2022, but was seen more as a depth or rotational player in 2023 under Vic Fangio.

2024 Outlook

With the additional rehab time from his knee injury and a season of experience to ensure Jones the knee is capable of everything he needs it to do, 2024 could be a bounce-back season for Jones. The change in defensive systems in Miami, with Vic Fangio out as defensive coordinator and Anthony Weaver taking that position, could increase Jones’ role on the defense if he is re-signed by the Dolphins. Miami only has Jevon Holland under contract for the safety position, so someone will have to be added no matter what.

Walk, Tag, Re-Sign?

Re-sign. Jones feels like a player the team should be looking to re-sign. At worst, he is a solid reserve player who can fill in and provide a blitzing safety option when needed. At best, he returns to the starting lineup and proves to be a compliment to Holland next to him. If the Dolphins preference re-signing DeShon Elliott over Jones, there is not much of an argument to be made, but Jones should not be demanding a giant contract and Miami will need to find a way to fill the role either way.