Dolphins free agents 2024: Walk, tag, re-sign - Salvon Ahmed

The start of the NFL free agency period for 2024 is two weeks away. As of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 13, players whose contracts are expiring will be allowed to sign with new teams. For the Miami Dolphins, 29 players from their 2023 roster will hit free agency if they do not re-sign or franchise tag them.

Miami’s 2024 offseason will not be an easy one for the team. They are projected to be $29 million over the salary cap right now, according to OverTheCap.com, and they have to make tough decisions to ensure they get far enough below the $255.4 million cap to allow them to re-sign their own players, sign free agents, and add in their draft class. It could mean key members of the 2023 team are not back with the club in 2024.

As we do each year, we are currently taking a look at each of the Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents in our “Walk, Tag, Re-Sign” series. We break down the player’s performance in the past season and what could happen in the next year. We then give you a chance to vote in the poll at the end of the article to give us your thoughts on what the Dolphins should do. Also, feel free to jump into the comments to discuss their future with the team as well.

Biography

Salvon Ahmed

Age (when season begins): 25

Draft: Undrafted 2020 (Signed by San Francisco 49ers)

Experience: 4 years

Previous Teams:

San Francisco 49ers (2020)

Miami Dolphins (2020-2023)

Pro Bowls/All-Pro: None

Expiring Contract

1-year, $1.45 million

2023 Review

8 games played

22 carries

1 touchdown

16 receptions

88 yards

1 touchdown

Ahmed returned to the Dolphins on a one-year contract in 2023, likely set to be the third running back on the roster behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr. Rookie running back De’Von Achane quickly surpassed Ahmed, however, and established himself as the second runner on the team, staying in that position even when Wilson, who dealt with injuries early in the year, returned to the active roster.

Ahmed was inactive for two games early in the year, then did not play through most of the second half of the season due to a foot injury.

2024 Outlook

Ahmed is a solid depth running back who could be asked to start if needed. That is probably the role he will find no matter where he lands in 2024, potentially even returning to the Dolphins, though the emergence of Achane as a potential top-tier running back and Miami’s need for a power running back could force him to find a new home in 2024.

Walk, Tag, Re-Sign?

Walk. Ahmed really is a strong depth running back and could have a home in Miami, but the team has other needs they have to address and Ahmed is just the odd-man out in this situation.