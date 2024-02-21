Dolphins free agents 2024: Walk, tag, re-sign - Braxton Berrios

The Miami Dolphins are slated to see 29 players from their 2023 roster hit free agency next month, with 27 of them unrestricted free agents and able to sign with any other team in the league. Miami is also projected to be well over the salary cap when the new league year begins, forcing them to make some tough choices when it comes to re-signing players or allowing them to leave in free agency.

While the official start to free agency is not until March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, the Dolphins will be making choices now that impact the roster for 2024. Should they re-sign a player? Should they use the franchise tag on him? Or, should they allow him to walk away?

Annually, our “Walk, Tag, Re-Sign” series takes a closer look at each of Miami’s scheduled free agents, breaking down their performance in the past season and what could happen with them in the next year. We give you a chance to vote in the poll at the end of the article to give us your thoughts on what the Dolphins should do. Also, feel free to jump into the comments to discuss Apple’s future with the team as well.

Biography

Braxton Berrios

Age (when season begins): 28

Draft: 2018 sixth-round pick (210 overall) by New England Patriots

Experience: 6 years

Previous Teams:

New England Patriots (2018)

New York Jets (2019-2022)

Miami Dolphins (2023)

Pro Bowls/All-Pro: 2021 First-Team All-Pro (Kick returner)

Expiring Contract

1-year, $3.5 million

2023 Review

Wide receiver:

16 games played (1 start)

27 receptions

238 yards

8.8 yards per reception

1 touchdown

1 rush

11 yards

Returner:

23 punt returns

10.2 yards per return

18 kick returns

24.5 yards per return

Berrios signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins early in the 2023 free agency period. He immediately slotted in as the team’s primary returner, alleviating the concerns that Miami would use wide receivers Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle or running back Raheem Moster in that role. He also was projected as a likely slot receiver/third option behind Hill and Waddle in the passing game.

He finished fourth on the team in receptions, behind Hill, Waddle, tight end Durham Smythe, and tied with running back De’Von Achane. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr., returned three punts during the season (when Berrios was inactive), but otherwise, Berrios was the Dolphins kick and punt returner for the season.

His return averages of 10.2 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kick return were well below his 2021 First-Team All-Pro performance of 13.4 yards and 30.4 yards.

2024 Outlook

The Dolphins could look to bring Berrios back with the plan to use him as their returner and depth at wide receiver, but he is not likely to be the third option in 2024 as Miami should be trying to upgrade the slot receiver position on the depth chart. A consistent third receiver is missing from the team right now and, while Berrios can have a role in the offense, he should not be counted on to be the team’s third receiver.

Walk, Tag, Re-Sign?

Walk. Miami could look to see if he is still available in the second-round of free agency, and he does know the offense, making him a possibility for a low-cost signing, but at this point, it feels like Miami will be looking to upgrade both the slot receiver and returner roles for 2024.