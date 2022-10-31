Miami Dolphins Radio Network affiliate stations

The Miami Dolphins radio network spreads across South and Central Florida. Here is a list of all the counties/cities in which you can listen to the Dolphins radio broadcasts, with WQAM 560AM in Miami as the flagship station.

Broadcasts in 2022 are handled by former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo on the play-by-play, former tight end Joe Rose with the analysis, and former linebacker Kim Bokamper on the sidelines for the English stations. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell the analysis for the Spanish broadcasts.

The radio broadcasts can also be heard on the team’s website at Dolphins.com.

Miami-Dade and Broward Counties:

WQAM 560AM

KISS 99.9 FM

WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish broadcast)

West Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast

WUUB 106.3 FM

WEFL 760 AM (Spanish broadcast)

Orlando/Central Florida

ESPN 580 AM in Orlando

Fort Myers

WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers

Port St. Lucie

WPSL 1590 AM

Key West