Miami Dolphins 2024 mock draft tracker 3.0: Internet projects Miami’s first-round pick

We are just over two weeks away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. As we inch toward the three-day selection process, who does the internet think the Miami Dolphins will select in the first round? We update our 2024 NFL Mock Draft database today to take a look at the latest projections from all around the web.

There are a myriad of options for the Dolphins with the 21st overall pick, and the previously published mock drafts demonstrated that. There is clearly no consensus on which position Miami will address, let alone a specific player, though the offensive line does seem to be the most popular option, followed by the defensive line. Which way makes the most sense for the Dolphins? Will this week add a little clarity to the possible pick for Miami?

The mock drafts listed below are listed as updated on the date they were published. If a mock draft was listed in the database previously, we include after any writeup the previous projected pick. If a mock draft has been added to the database for the first time, it is labeled with “NEW” following the updated date.

Establish the Run - Evan Silva (updated April 9) NEW

Troy Fautanu, G, Washington

Short (6-foot-3 3/4″) but long armed (34 1/2″) with tackle-guard versatility, Fautanu’s addition would immensely bolster a position group that lost RG Robert Hunt (Panthers) and C Connor Williams (TBD) in free agency.

Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

If the medicals check out, this seems like a no-brainer. Latu is a straight-up technician off the edge. And with the uncertainty around when Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will be fully healthy following their season-ending injuries, the former Bruin fills a need, as well.

Pro Football Network - Anthony Miller (updated April 9) NEW

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Amarius Mims moves better than any offensive lineman in the draft. With Miami’s creativity on offense, they need athletic offensive linemen like Mims to help their system run at maximum efficiency. His size and speed make him a perfect fit for the Dolphins’ offense.

Second Round (55): Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

A left tackle for the Blue Devils, the two-time All-ACC selection is likely headed inside in the NFL due to his relatively short arms. And the Fins could use help there after losing Connor Williams, apparently, and Robert Hunt during free agency.

(March 19 pick: Graham Barton, C/G, Duke)

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

With Christian Wilkins leaving in free agency, the Dolphins grab the top defensive lineman in the draft to replace him.

FOX Sports - Nick Wright (updated April 8) NEW

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Graham Barton, C, Duke

You guys lost Christian Wilkins, and then — like a jilted lover going on a shopping spree — you ended up signing like 30 defensive tackles. You actually did a nice job of filling holes in free agency, so no need is extremely pressing. Some enticing tackles remain available, but I’d opt for Barton, who can play inside and perhaps be an immediate starter.

Pro Football Focus - Max Chadwick (updated April 8) NEW

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

After losing Christian Wilkins in free agency, the Dolphins should try to find another defensive tackle early in this draft. Murphy was the best pass-rushing interior defensive lineman college football had to offer in 2023, leading all FBS defensive tackles in pass-rushing grade (91.5), pass-rush win rate (20.5%) and pressure rate (17%).

Pro Football Network - Wil Helms (updated April 8) NEW

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

I’m struggling to find a match for the Dolphins here at 21, meaning they could be potential trade-down candidates.

The hype around Jackson Powers-Johnson seems to have cooled a bit, but he’s still a powerful run blocker with some positional versatility who could immediately upgrade Miami’s front five.

Second round (55): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

The Draft Network - Damian Parson (updated April 7) NEW

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

With Connor Williams as a free agent, Jackson Powers-Johnson would be an easy long-term replacement. Powers-Johnson brings a level of physicality this offense needs. He would give Tua Tagovailoa a stalwart on the interior to step into the pocket confidently.

Second round (55): T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Pro Football Network - Tony Catalina (updated April 7) NEW

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

The Dolphins get their center of the future in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Physical, nasty, and intelligent are the best ways to describe Jackson Powers-Johnson, and the standout Oregon Duck helps solidify the interior of the Dolphins’ offensive line.

Walter Football - Walt (updated April 7) NEW

Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

The Dolphins lost plenty of edge-rushing talent this offseason. They’ll need to find someone else who can hound Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers.

Laiatu Latu is a dangerous pass rusher with incredible athleticism and a strong frame. He could fall, however, due to injury concerns.

Second round (55): Julian Pearl, OT, Illinois

Pro Football Network - James Fragoza (updated April 6) NEW

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

The offensive line has been a pain spot for the Dolphins, and JC Latham is the remedy. He can start on the interior to begin his career and move to left tackle when Terron Armstead misses his obligatory several games a year. Latham didn’t allow a sack at Alabama and packs a punch in the running game.

CBS Sports - Tom Fornelli (updated April 5) NEW

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The Dolphins could go any number of directions with this pick. Here I have them taking Nate Wiggins, whom I’ve been moving between No. 1 and No. 2 on my CB board with Terrion Arnold for a month now.

Trade: Dolphins send 21 to San Francisco 49ers, trading back to 31st overall pick and pick up the 94th and 132nd picks. The 49ers select Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State.)

Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Left tackle Terron Armstead is returning for 2024 but has had issues staying on the field during his career. Paul’s pass-protection skills could get him into the first round and his continued work on his run blocking could make this a bargain.

Second round (55th overall): Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Third round (94th overall): Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

Fourth round (132nd overall): Gabriel Murphy, Edge, UCLA

Fifth round (158th overall): Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

(March 22 pick: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma)

Pro Football Network - Joe Broback (updated April 5 ) NEW

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Miami’s offense has so much potential, but it won’t be realized if Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t have time to throw. The Dolphins did a great job in free agency of addressing their offensive line on a tight budget, and now they can add a rookie to the mix.

JC Latham gives the Dolphins offense a massive tackle with considerable upside. He joins an experienced line that can help him learn the offense and adjust to the game, and he’ll also give them a backup guard if needed. If Tagovailoa has time this year, watch out.

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

The Dolphins need sustainability and consistency from their players more than anything ... so of course that’s why I have them tilting their shoulder back and swinging for the fences with Mims. He has rare size and athleticism traits but started only eight games in college. He showed more polish than you’d assume in those smattering of games, but what’s most important is Mims’ upside as a true, elite blindside protector. He has a heaping of risk with him, but the Dolphins don’t seem to mind that and this is a fair spot to take him, given the player and the need.

(March 29 pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas)

(March 21 pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas)

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Jackson Powers-Johnson could play guard or center. Miami happens to need both positions after Robert Hunt departed in free agency. Aaron Brewer was signed to play center in free agency, so the team now has options.

(March 28 pick: Trade with Packers to 25: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois)

(March 21 pick: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon)

Note: Brady Quinn (odd picks) and Leger Douzable (even picks) made picks for this mock, which Trapasso curated.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Powers-Johnson to Miami is one of the most exquisite prospect-team pairings in the entire first round. Even after signing Aaron Brewer this offseason, Miami can certainly upgrade at center long-term, and JPJ is unequivocally the best center in the class. Grade: A+

(March 26 pick: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon)

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

The Dolphins find a replacement for Christian Wilkins (now in Las Vegas) in this explosive defensive tackle out of Texas. He is quite disruptive, generating negative plays on a routine basis. He’ll wreak havoc while the rest of the defensive front gets healthy.

Trade: Dolphins trade pick 21 to the Dallas Cowboys for picks 24 and 87. Cowboys select Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

The Miami Dolphins should be expected to draft an interior offensive or defensive lineman with this pick, and in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, they go with DT Byron Murphy II from Texas.

After Christian Wilkins’ departure in free agency, the Dolphins have a massive hole at defensive tackle, and their pass rush was already a question mark for 2024 with Jaelan Phillips recovering from a torn Achilles and Bradley Chubb on the mend from a torn ACL.

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Terron Armstead is getting up in the years and was said to be considering retiring, so it’s time to get a long-term left tackle. Amarius Mims can play right guard in 2024 when Armstead is on the field.

Rick Spielman, Bryant McFadden, and Ryan Wilson rotated the picks, curated by Stackpole.

Troy Fautanu, G, Washington

Rick Spielman — The Dolphins replenish what they lost along the offensive line in free agency by taking Troy Fautanu.

(March 18 pick: Troy Fautanu, G, Washington)

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Yes, the Dolphins signed C Aaron Brewer in free agency, but Jackson Powers-Johnson is dominant and should be a Day 1 starter in Miami.

(March 19 pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia)

Chop Robinson, OLB, Penn State

With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb both rehabbing from season-ending injuries, it won’t surprise me if the Dolphins grab a veteran edge rusher in free agency and draft Robinson. Raw but ridiculously explosive, this Penn State product has immense upside with more tutelage.

(March 4 pick: Chop Robinson, OLB, Penn State)

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

The Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency and should be on the lookout to replace him with another explosive, all-around disruptor for new coordinator Anthony Weaver.

(March 19 pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas)

Second round (55): T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

The Dolphins shouldn’t mind to double up on defensive tackle for DC Anthony Weaver, as Sweat would pair nicely with his college teammate Murphy to disrupt on the same pro line (think Jonathan Allen, DaRon Payne again).

Fifth round (158): Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

Sixth round (184): Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State

Sixth round (198): Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

Seventh round (241): A.J. Hampton, CB, Tulane

Trade: Raiders move up to 21 for Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington along with a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Miami receives the 44th and 77th overall picks in 2024 and a 2025 third-round pick.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Similar to the Rams a few picks earlier, the Dolphins are facing a significant hole in the middle of their defense with former first round pick Christian Wilkins lured to Las Vegas in free agency. Given Miami’s explosive offense, adding a talented pass-rusher to batter opposing quarterbacks attempting to keep up with would seem like a logical corresponding move by the Dolphins’ savvy duo of GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel.

Pro Football Focus - Arjun Menon (updated April 1) NEW

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

The Dolphins are currently -165 to take an offensive lineman on DraftKings, and since they have their tackle situation sorted out, they go with the best interior lineman on the board. Powers-Johnson can play either guard position or slide inside to center if new signing Aaron Brewer misses any time.

Troy Fautanu, G, Washington

Offensive linemen start flying off the board and the Miami Dolphins get in on the action by grabbing Washington OG Troy Fautanu.

A fourth-straight OL selection in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, Fautanu goes a tad early here, but he has the pedigree, talent, and versatility playing tackle and guard to warrant the Dolphins taking a chance on him.

(March 24 pick: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

The Dolphins’ starting tackles appear set, although depth is needed. They also could cross-train Latham at guard and have him take over at tackle down the road. He’s a worthy prospect in this spot and good value for Miami’s first first-rounder since Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips in 2021.

(March 6 pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia)

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

The Miami Dolphins have rebuilt their secondary after moving on from Xavien Howard and signing Kendall Fuller. But they still need more depth on that side of the ball.

Cooper DeJean can play multiple positions, including safety and slot cornerback, giving the Dolphins the defensive backs to match up with teams like the Bills, Chiefs and Ravens.

(March 18 pick: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa)

Jared Verse, Edge, FSU

Need meets potential! The Dolphins lost their top two pass rushers to injury in 2023 (Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb). Here they seize the opportunity to add one of the best edge rushers in the draft.

(March 6 pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia)

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

After losing Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency, the Dolphins look to plug gaps in the interior defensive line by drafting Newton here. The former Illinois star is an absolute pocket-wrecker from the inside, using a great first step and tremendous upper-body power to toss aside hapless linemen and get to the quarterback. He’ll provide a much-needed boost at the defensive tackle spot.

(March 4 pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Salary cap concerns have forced the Dolphins to remake their the offensive line, and Latham could fit well. He’s a handful for defensive linemen at 343 pounds and has excellent grip strength. Latham was a two-year starter at right tackle for Alabama (two sacks allowed) but has the potential to play either tackle or guard in the pros; he would likely push right guard Robert Jones out of the starting lineup as a rookie.

Second round (55): Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

Fifth round (158): Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

Sixth round (184): Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn

Sixth round (198): Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

Seventh round (241): Jontrey Hunter, LB, Georgia State

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Miami was forced to let Christian Wilkins walk in free agency, but it lucks out here and lands one of the best two IDL in the draft class. If Newton/Murphy are gone, the Dolphins may have to force drafting an interior offensive lineman here.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

This pick could go in a number of ways, but with center Connor Williams still an unsigned free agent coming off a torn ACL and Robert Hunt leaving for a big-money deal in Carolina, there is a weakness on the interior of the offensive line (even with the addition of Aaron Brewer). Keeping a firm pocket for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is critical for the Dolphins’ success. JPJ had a great week at the Senior Bowl and a tremendous workout at the combine, where he showed excellent movement skills for a 6-3, 328-pound player. Powers-Johnson started 17 games in college and didn’t give up a single sack.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Beefing up the offensive line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts last season.

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

The Dolphins suffered significant losses on both lines in free agency. Barton’s aptitude at all five spots gives the coaching staff flexibility, particularly with the interior line positions. Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton cannot be ruled out now that Christian Wilkins signed with the Raiders.

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Newton may slide a bit in the draft, akin to Calijah Kancey in 2023, given the Illinois product is a bit on the shorter side, but his frame is filled out and he uses his natural leverage very well. His Penn State tape from this past season was as impressive as any single game for an interior defender in college football. He is also a handful on all three downs, which was less true for Kancey. Miami immediately adds reinforcements on the interior after the loss of Christian Wilkins in free agency.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Much like the Rams, the Dolphins also lost the centerpiece of their defensive line. Byron Murphy II can fill that hole as a high-motor IDL with a strong first step that makes him effective against the run and pass.

Projected Trade: Raiders send picks 44, 77, and 112 to the Dolphins for picks 21 and 158

Raiders select Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

The Dolphins could look to boost their pass rush with injuries a problem on that side of the ball. I’m going to give them some OL depth knowing they’ll need to protect Tua long term.

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

Miami has lost a few starters over the past few weeks as a result of its salary cap situation, including guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker and cornerback Xavien Howard. The organization could go a few different directions with this pick. I still like the pairing of Barton and the Dolphins, though, because of the way he could improve the middle of this O-line. Barton played mostly left tackle in college, but he has the traits to move inside and command the game. Miami ranked 31st in pass block win rate (49.2%) last season, so it has to improve.

Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington

I had the Dolphins making this pick in my first mock draft. At the time of this mock draft, they haven’t given Tua Tagovailoa a contract extension. That’s very telling to me. I don’t think Tagovailoa is the right fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense. They need a quarterback who throws on time with great leverage and accuracy down the field. Penix hits those marks. I want to see Penix throw passes to Tyreek Hill. If you paired those two together, the Dolphins would get better.

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

The Dolphins have endured a lot of losses in free agency, including on the interior of the offensive line. Barton has legitimate five-position flexibility.

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

Barton has the ability to play all five positions on the offensive line, but in this scenario he slots in between Terron Armstead and newly-signed center Aaron Brewer. He has the athleticism when blocking at the second level to play in Mike McDaniel’s run scheme.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Miami lost Christian Wilkins in free agency and could need to replace that juice on the interior. Murphy is an incredibly talented and athletic three-technique defensive tackle who can quickly get off the ball as a pass rusher and hold the line well for a guy of his size.

Second Round: Christian Haynes, G, UConn

Jer’zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

The Dolphins have endured a dramatic exodus of talent this offseason, and while they’ve done a good job plugging gaps with mid-tier free agent deals, a huge hole at defensive tackle remains. Both star Christian Wilkins and nose tackle Raekwon Davis are out, so plugging Johnny Newton in makes a ton of sense. Newton has the disruptive upfield traits that typified Wilkins’s play, and while he isn’t nearly as good against the run, he does have the size and quickness to become that sort of player.