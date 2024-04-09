You chime in on the new NFL kickoff rule!

Last week, I discussed the NFL’s crazy new kickoff rule, its effect on the entire NFL, and our very own Miami Dolphins. I then asked the following question-

Do you think that the new kickoff rules actually favor the Dolphins over almost any other team, given their team speed and the number of playmakers, especially on the offensive side of the ball? If you were the Dolphins coaching staff, how would you use the new rule to your advantage, and which players would you use?

Below are some of your answers on the subject-

herbert pollack is spot on and probably what the NFL was going for, more scoring...

This will give team better starting field position Just making it harder for defenses

Bill Moody is also spot on, but we had a guy who was pretty solid for a while, you know, the guy with the amazing family!

Naah, this team has never been good in the return game. I don’t think its the rules that are the problem.

Spok507 doesn't see this rule giving the Dolphins any more advantage than anyone else unless...

I think this new rule will give an advantage to most teams on kick-off returns. If you have good blockers and a fast returner, it shouldn’t be too difficult to make it thru a static line and turn on the burners. With the speed the Dolphins could put out there, yes, it kind of does seem like they’d have an advantage. But will they use Hill, Waddle, Achane? We do have a 2nd year guy who Hill said was really fast but I can’t remember who it was, so maybe they could train him for the job? Whoever they use, if they have good blocking, we may see a lot more points scored on Kick-offs.

Luvs2drnk2.0 sees the majority of the NFL just kicking it through/into the endzone and taking their chances with the offense from the 35.

I’m inclined to believe that not much is really going to change regarding kickoffs. Because of the new rules, teams are going to prioritize even more kicking the ball into the endzone for touchbacks (even if the ball goes out to the 35 now). Taking the chance of letting the team return the ball is likely to result in a larger increase in return scores, or at the very least very good field position.

daytonadolfan is right. Berrios is not spectacular in any way, but at least we made it through an entire season for a change without someone fumbling the kickoff.

Evening, I guess it depends on who they put back there to return it. Last year, it was hoped Berrios would be that guy, but not so much.

SlayerNation1 is not a big fan of the special teams coordinator, and it’s hard to argue with that.

… have you met their Special Teams Coordinator?

Overall, no one seemed to believe that the rule would benefit the Dolphins more than any other NFL team. I am still waiting to see if some teams see the kickoff more as an extra offensive play and use their players accordingly. Thank you once again to everyone who took the time to answer the question of the day.