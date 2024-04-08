Phinsider Question Of The Day: If You Were The Owner Edition

In the past, we have asked questions like whether you were the head coach or the general manager and what you would do if you were, in fact, in that position with our very own Miami Dolphins. Tonight, we will pivot, this time towards ownership. The head coach has plenty of say. Most head coaches have a say over the players and the coaching staff and always have a say in things like game plans, systems run, etc. The general manager has some say over the coaches, but their primary job is accumulating talent and keeping current talent. However, the final say in their jobs and whether or not they even have them falls to the owner. In our case, that’s billionaire real estate developer Stephen Ross.

So tonight’s question is, if you suddenly became the owner of the team and all the top decisions fell to you, what changes would you make? I imagine most of us would immediately revert to the old school logo and uniforms, but what other changes would you make before the 2024 season begins? Would you makes any personnel changes to the coaching staff or the teams other management staff to include the general manager?

Please tell us any and all the changes that you would make if you suddenly became the owner of the Miami Dolphins in the comments section below-